Haven McClure: Co-ops must get better at conflict resolution and anti-racism

Dear Editor: I’m a former member and 16-year veteran of Madison Community Co-op. The Capital Times’ article, “Our House: Could co-ops help solve the housing crisis?” is better than most I have seen on Madison co-ops. But this article, like most others, omits some hard truths about co-op life.
Anyone not prepared to deal maturely with conflict will either be miserable or make others miserable. MCC had a strong culture of conflict resolution when I moved into one of its houses in 2002. But it was also not welcoming to marginalized communities.
MCC has gotten somewhat better with the latter, but now has plummeted with the former. I know many people who have left MCC houses deeply traumatized.
MCC, which was supposed to be a co-op of co-op houses, has become more centralized and less transparent over the last six years. MCC is better at destroying than creating co-ops, as houses are subservient to the whims of the larger organization. At the time I left, both MCC factions picked and chose which policies to enforce and which ones to ignore. My housemates and I left after being threatened with eviction for illegal reasons. Finally, MCC has developed a reputation for being one of the worst employers, and turnover is extremely high.
There need to be more options for cooperatively-owned traditional apartment buildings. Not everyone wants to live with seven to 40 housemates. Most of the co-housing (individual apartment co-ops) options require a mortgage. And cooperative senior housing is an enormous unmet need.
I have more confidence in the independent co-ops and MACHA than I do MCC. But for cooperative housing to work, co-ops need to get better at conflict resolution and anti-racism. To ignore one or both of these bedrock disciplines will just result in more utopian dreams turning into dystopian nightmares.
Haven McClure
Madison
