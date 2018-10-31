Dear Editor: Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce has repeatedly proven itself to be nothing more than a mouthpiece for the corporate and Republican interests (and in Wisconsin, as most of our nation, their interests dovetail, one hand feeding the other), but Kurt Bauer's canard is particularly egregious and historically false.
It is amazing that even after a long history contravening this blatant lie, they continue to trot it out. On the national and the state level, we have a repeated pattern of Republicans increasing the debt. The only difference is that they subsidize the wealthy hands that feed them, so that they can continue to transfer wealth from the rest of us. However, it does not surprise me that they continue to spout this lie, what surprises me is how many people continue to buy into it at their expense. Look at the actual records, instead of the propaganda, and then vote intelligently for the benefit of all of us.
Harvey Honig
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.