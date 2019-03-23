Dear Editor: I am amazed at how often conservatives, and conservative evangelicals, trot out this tired trope ("Timothy Chandler: Hagedorn opponents guilty of applying unconstitutional religious test for office") about how they are the victims of what they practice. Brett Kavanaugh was put on the Supreme Court because of a litmus test applied by the conservatives, and certainly not solely for his legal and judicial skills. If you believe that Brian Hagedorn is in his position because of massive support from legal scholars and professionals, rather than for his professed beliefs and his record as a conservative, I have a bridge to sell you.
I have no objection to conservative Evangelicals practicing the Christian faith — in fact, I wish they would be consistent in following the beliefs and practices of Jesus and historic Christianity. I have no objection to their practicing their personal beliefs and their personal morality. It is their attempt to impose these beliefs on the rest of us that I object to, and that our Constitution really was designed to protect us from. This is what the constitutional separation of church and state was designed to prevent.
Conservatives and conservative Evangelicals control most of the levers of power in our country, and they want to impose their views of morality on the rest of us. When we object to this "Christian" morality being imposed on the rest of us, they claim discrimination against their faith. Unfortunately, many in the general public fail to see the inconsistency and tortured logic, and buy into this argument. Because this tortured logic often works, they proclaim discrimination as they continue to discriminate against people who do not follow their religious rules.
Harvey Honig
Madison
