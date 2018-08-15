Dear Editor: I was extremely impressed by the op-ed by Sofia Johansson, "Allied Drive neighborhood reflects Madison’s covert racism." While she wrote it about the Allied Drive neighborhood, it would apply equally to many other neighborhoods in Madison, except for the further complication of the area being divided among two municipalities. I think her analysis is extremely accurate and I wish that all of Madison could read it and learn from it. I was, if anything, even more deeply impressed by the fact that she shows such articulate awareness as a high school junior. However, I wish she were available now to take leadership in helping to solve Madison’s deeply institutionalized racial divide.
Harvey Honig
Madison
