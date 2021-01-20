Harry Bennett: Politics of division could continue with LeMahieu

Dear Editor: Viewing the WPR news show, "Here and Now," recently, I listened to an interview with Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu. During the interview the senator condemned the violence at the U.S. Capitol but downplayed possible violent Trump supporter demonstrations here in Madison. At the end of the interview Fredrica Freyberg asked the senator if he considers the election results "free and fair" and that Joe Biden won the presidency of the United States. Senator Devin could not dispute the repeated recounts and numerous court decisions upholding the Nov. 3, 2020 election results except noting the Madison City Park "vote harvesting." Ms. Freyberg pointed out the early voting methods for this election have been found to be legal.
The last question to the senator was once again, "Would he communicate to his constituents that Joe Biden won the election?" All the senator could muster for an answer was, "Joe Biden will be president."
Sen. LeMahieu doesn't seem to be able to bring himself to an admission that an election was held, votes were counted and recounted and courts from the states to the U.S. Supreme Court deemed the election settled: Joe Biden won. Is he afraid of Trump voter backlash if he utters the truth about the past election? Which would relegate him to the status of a feckless coward. Or is he like many in his party that would like a more authoritarian system of government with stricter limits on who can vote? Donald Trump will soon be gone but his politics of division and dominance will remain in the guise of politicians like Devin LeMahieu.
Harry Bennett
Madison
