Hannah Sherfinski: We can end the cycle of child trauma

Dear Editor: This month, as many families remain “safer at home,” we have the unique opportunity to remember the youth who have no permanent home. May is National Foster Care Month — a time dedicated to advocating for the 400,000 youth in foster care.

As a student in medicine and public health, I’m aware of how trauma can alter brain development, affecting youths’ cognition, emotional regulation and stress response. Without early intervention, foster youth may experience long-term challenges. Currently, only 3-4% of youth who age out of foster care will earn a college degree, 20% will become homeless, about 50% will experience a substance use disorder and nearly 70% of female foster youth will become pregnant by their mid-20s.

I also speak as a camp counselor, where over the past six years, I have formed positive relationships with foster youth in my community. For some children, this is the one week of the year where they have access to a safe bed to sleep in, a reliable source of food and a team of adults who care about them. As my campers learn to swim and ride a horse for the first time, I witness their resilience firsthand.