Hannah Sherfinski: Root and rise in 2021

Dear Editor: At the start of each new year, we resolve to better ourselves, but what if 2021 is the year that we become rooted with each other?
2020 was a year of extremes — immense grief and sadness but also seeds of joy and empowerment. In these dark moments, I saw friends prioritize their mental health. People connected with their neighbors and family members, perhaps for the first time. Communities took a stand against social injustices, including racism, poverty or climate change.
The seeds planted in 2020 can continue to grow with proper care. What if we continued to challenge the definition that health is simply one’s physical status, but rather, embraced health as having physical, mental, social, emotional, financial and spiritual components? What if we kept reaching out to our neighbors — growing in authentic kinship with the family next door, the couple you see at the store, or the individuals you pass on your daily walks? What if we used our passions and frustrations to continue advocating for policies that strive for peace and justice and that honor the dignity of every person?
In the age of rapid development, we can forget that we live in ecosystems, not as individuals. Our actions have lasting effects on our families, societies and environment. As a student in medicine and public health, I commit to wearing a mask, educating myself about social justice, and calling my legislators to tell them about what keeps me up at night. How will you rise up in 2021? It’s up to us to ensure that we flourish.
Hannah Sherfinski
Madison
