Hannah Sherfinski: Is staying home the best we can do? Yes

Dear Editor: I know Gov. Ever's "Safer at Home" order feels disheartening. It feels like a loss of freedom. As a dual-degree student in medicine and public health, it makes me feel powerless. I care so deeply for this community and would volunteer to work on the frontlines in a heartbeat, but at this point I can't. I often wonder, is staying at home the best I can do?

Yes.

Staying at home is the best tool we have to combat this virus. It may feel isolating, but it is a decision we can make to stand in solidarity with those who are currently battling this disease.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Staying at home is hard. Managing stress, a job and children all at home is so incredibly hard. But I've decided to reframe this idea. I have the immense privilege as a student to be able to stay home, so I'm going to do my duty wholeheartedly.

So join me and stay home for all the employees who still have to work for the good of our community day after day.

Stay home for all the people experiencing violence and have no safe home to seek refuge in.

Stay home for all the youth and adults who have no home because they are homeless or are involved in foster care.