Hannah Sherfinski: Expand mental health resources like Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center

Dear Editor: I’m a dual-degree student in medicine and public health at UW-Madison, and I’m passionate about working with youth who have experienced adversity, especially foster teens. As an advocate for at-risk youth, I believe it is imperative that we expand mental health resources, such as the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center.
In public health, we are taught to think in systems — foster care, criminal justice and health are all interrelated. In the United States, one in four youth who age out of foster care will become involved with the criminal justice system. This “foster care-to-prison pipeline” especially affects youth of color, LGBTQ youth and youth with mental illnesses. Furthermore, research has shown that incarceration during adolescence is associated with worse physical and mental health in adulthood.
Trauma and existing mental health issues feed youth into the criminal justice system, which further exacerbates physical and mental health concerns in the future.
Resources like the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center aim to break this cycle by providing rehabilitative services for at-risk teens. Defaulting to youth incarceration is a short-term solution that fails to address the greater issues of trauma and discrimination present in our community. It’s time we start investing in our youth by giving them the resources and support they need to thrive.
Hannah Sherfinski
MD-MPH candidate 2024, UW-Madison
Madison
