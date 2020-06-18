Hannah Sherfinski: Christians must do more to denounce racism, make our community inclusive

Dear Editor: I'm a student in public health. I'm also a proud Catholic. While the Diocese of Madison supports the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ statement regarding the death of George Floyd, shouldn’t we be doing more to articulate how we as a Church can denounce racism and make our community a more inclusive space, especially for people of color? After all, the word catholic means universal.

I earnestly want to know what actionable steps the Catholic church is taking to strive for racial justice. Yet, it appears that Catholic churches are more focused on getting people back to Mass, rather than addressing the issues occurring outside of the church’s four walls. I miss Mass too, but we must remember that the Church is more than the building in which we worship.

Mass allows us to receive the Eucharist; however, we are still able to experience God outside of Mass through our relationships with others — for we are each part of the Body of Christ.

One of my favorite Bible verses is Micah 6:8:

“And what does the Lord require of you?

To act justly and to love mercy

and to walk humbly with your God.”