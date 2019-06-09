Dear Editor: Donald Trump should never have become president and for all our sake, should not be now.
But neither should Mike Pence, and unless we can remove them both, so that the Speaker of the House — who, thank goodness, is now Nancy Pelosi — becomes president, we may not be, to use an oncological metaphor that is appropriate to this situation, "getting it all." That is my one hesitation.
Hannah Lee
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.