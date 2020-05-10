Hannah Falter: Let individuals, not government, determine appropriate COVID-19 precautions

Dear Editor: WMC’s Back to Business Plan is unarguably a huge improvement on the governor’s Badger Bounce Back plan. However, WMC’s plan still operates on the same fundamentally flawed position behind Gov. Evers’ plan: that the government has the power, based on a hypothetical future situation, to force an entire population to comply with precautionary measures that individuals can and often will freely adopt on their own, despite that when mandated, these precautionary measures involve a violation of their constitutional rights.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

This is a “new governing principle of society,” James Corbett from the Corbett Report clearly explicates, “that we are being asked to accept on the basis of this pandemic pandemonium.” He notes that individuals are and always have been free to take precautionary measures they deem necessary because of their risk of illness, but that in response to this virus, “that negative right [to take precautionary measures protecting oneself from illness] is being flipped on its head into a positive obligation on everyone in society...on the basis of a hypothetical chain of infection that could take place.”