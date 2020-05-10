Hannah Falter: Let individuals, not government, determine appropriate COVID-19 precautions

Dear Editor: WMC’s Back to Business Plan is unarguably a huge improvement on the governor’s Badger Bounce Back plan. However, WMC’s plan still operates on the same fundamentally flawed position behind Gov. Evers’ plan: that the government has the power, based on a hypothetical future situation, to force an entire population to comply with precautionary measures that individuals can and often will freely adopt on their own, despite that when mandated, these precautionary measures involve a violation of their constitutional rights.
This is a “new governing principle of society,” James Corbett from the Corbett Report clearly explicates, “that we are being asked to accept on the basis of this pandemic pandemonium.” He notes that individuals are and always have been free to take precautionary measures they deem necessary because of their risk of illness, but that in response to this virus, “that negative right [to take precautionary measures protecting oneself from illness] is being flipped on its head into a positive obligation on everyone in society...on the basis of a hypothetical chain of infection that could take place.”
Though all contagious diseases necessarily cause a chain of infection, COVID-19’s chain of infection has assumed a matching chain of moral culpability for the deaths associated with the infection. I do not think Wisconsin needs a phased, government-imposed reopening plan at all. Let Wisconsin residents and business owners determine what precautionary measures fit their particular situations, and rescind the restrictions of our freedom to exercise our rights of assembly, religion, life, liberty, and property.
Hannah Falter
Westby
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!