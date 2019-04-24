Dear Editor: Thanks for your attention to our neighborhood crisis. I wanted to add just a few notes to your rather comprehensive overview. It is incomplete to state that Pick 'n Save is owned by Roundy's. At this point "Roundy's" is just the name that the grocery giant Kroger is using in Wisconsin. And as for the assertion that the South Park Street grocery isn't profitable, or not profitable enough, I've never seen this statement coming from anyone who would actually know. Rather, it is an assumption based on negative perceptions about south Madison. If the store was not profitable, Kroger would have closed it when they bought Roundy's, just as they did other marginal stores in the chain.
Hank Luttrell
Madison
