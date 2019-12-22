Hal Wissink: It's time for Greg Gard to go

Dear Editor: What’s going on with the UW men’s basketball team? Former Coach Bo Ryan used to develop his players and consistently get them to “overachieve.” Coach Greg Gard and his staff have figured out how to get their players to consistently “underachieve.” Yes, King and Ford are playing somewhat better this year than last year. However, Davison, Trice and Reuvers are all playing their worst quality ball this year! Much worse than the last two years. And it’s not just one or two games, it’s happening in most games. WHY? Something is obviously broken! And it’s been broken for over a month now with no sign of it being fixed. It’s not the players' fault. It’s the poor quality coaching they are receiving. The coaches are unable to consistently get the players gametime “ready” and “motivated” to play up to their potential.
Coach Gard is now playing with all his own recruits, and look what he is giving us fans. Mediocrity and a team that is going to become a “bottom feeder” in the conference. If Coach Gard and his staff can’t “right this sinking ship” soon, then it’s time for Barry Alvarez to fire Coach Gard in March and let him go coach somewhere else. Yes, I am a disappointed and frustrated fan! You should be too! It’s time for some answers, accountability and corrective action.
Hal Wissink
Waunakee
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.