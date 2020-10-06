Hailey Prosek: Individuals with disabilities are essential members of our community

Dear Editor: The Cap Times’ recent article, "Unique challenges: Special education was difficult for families in the spring. Will this fall be better?" has illuminated one of the many ways individuals living with disabilities has been disproportionately disadvantaged as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Madison Metropolitan School District has actively sought to respond in a way that helps meet the needs of this population and protect their right to an education. Although these are promising steps toward ensuring the well-being of people with a disability, there is still work to be done to better support this community as the pandemic continues to evolve.
This population relies upon a variety of home and community-based services (HCBS) such as case management, home health aides, personal care, adult day health services, homemaker, habilitation and respite care. COVID-19 has resulted in significant disruption of access to these services leaving family members and personal caretakers to fulfill these roles in addition to their other responsibilities. Relying upon these individuals to oversee and conduct these supports is not sustainable. As lawmakers begin to negotiate relief packages again, it is important that we advocate for dedicated funding for building capacity of HCBS. This will allow HCBS to ensure they can safely meet with clients and provide the support necessary for well-being.
As a community, it is vital that we look after those who are greatly impacted and offer assistance during these turbulent times. Individuals living with disabilities are essential members of our community, we cannot leave them behind.
Hailey Prosek
Madison
