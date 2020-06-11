Griff Madigan: It's time to start hard discussions about race

Dear Editor: It is time to sit down and start the hard discussions of the changes that need to be made and how to move forward. It is clear nobody has all the right answers. If we want to start getting them, we need to all sit down and talk rationally in the same space. Since this is not happening, I invite M. Adams from Freedom Inc., Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Chief Vic Wahl and Brandi Grayson from Urban Triage to sit down in the same place and have a rational discussion on equality and unfair treatment by police officers. I personally cannot understand everything as a white person. But, I want to understand better and find answers! I want to help others like myself understand the situation better. Like so many people of all races and occupations, I want change. The only way it will every take place is through rational conversation. I would like to find a safe way for everyone to have these discussions starting now. You can call me or just call each other and get it going. Just do it! In my quest to find answers, I have been looking at what many of the great things Martin Luther King has had to say. “We must come to see that the end we seek is a society at peace with itself, a society that can live with its conscience.” “There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right.” Let’s do the right thing now. It all starts with simple conversation and supporting each other. Silence is not healthy. It drives the hate.