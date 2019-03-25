Dear Editor: Voters in District 13 have the opportunity to elect a dynamic, knowledgeable and thoughtful alder to help move Madison forward.
Tag Evers’ grassroots campaign and intensive door-to-door canvassing has been all about engaging constructively with residents and deepening his understanding of the problems and issues facing our five neighborhoods.
The key issues he has targeted during his campaign are a product of this inclusive outreach and his own experience with the district and the city as a whole: getting serious about dealing with our environment, development and accessible transportation and, most urgently, effectively addressing the persistent racial disparity that plagues us. He is endorsed by Terese Berceau, Shelia Stubbs and Ken Golden. Tag will work well with other alders to aggressively tackle problems our district and the larger community face so that we can bring Madison into the future.
Check out his "Know your Candidates" video on the League of Women Voters of Dane County website.
Tag Evers has earned my vote.
Gretchen Twietmeyer
Madison
