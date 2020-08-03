Gretchen Lowe: Sargent will bring change to benefit the many, not just the wealthy few

Dear Editor: Working families are the fuel of Wisconsin. Right now those families are struggling.
I am supporting Melissa Sargent for state Senate. She understands the value of working families. When others were afraid of supporting a fair wage, Melissa was there for our minimum wage workers supporting $15 an hour. When Scott Walker took away bargaining rights for workers, Melissa stood up and not only supported representation of rights, but ran for office to represent the middle class and minimum wage workers.
A single mom of four boys, Melissa does not just talk the talk — she knows how hard it is to pay the bills and make ends meet. She understands many of the hurdles that all middle-class Wisconsinites face.
Melissa has been a leader for a fair economy, supports middle and minimum wage workers with fair taxation, supports state investments in education to lower property taxes, and supports expanded health care. It does not take a revolution to put hard working people first, it just takes the will to put the people first.
Melissa is the representative who takes the time to listen. Her support for union rights, health care access, increasing the minimum wage and fair taxes for middle and low wage workers are reasons why I am voting for Melissa Sargent for state Senate on August 11.
She puts Wisconsin’s hardworking families first, proving time and time again that she is going to bring the change that will benefit the many instead of just the wealthy few.
Gretchen Lowe
Madison
