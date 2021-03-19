Gretchen Lowe: Lindsay Lemmer deserves reelection

Dear Editor: I'm supporting Lindsay Lemmer for reelection as Madison Alder in District 3. Living in Lindsay's aldermanic district, I have been impressed with her strong communication skills informing residents on district issues. I am also impressed with her knowledge and steadfast support on labor issues. It is no wonder she has earned the endorsement of AFSCME, the Building Trades Council, and the South Central Federation of Labor. Lindsay deserves reelection on April 6 (or vote early!).
Gretchen Lowe
Madison
