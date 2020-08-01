You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gretchen Lowe: Lemmer will continue progressive leadership in 48th District

Gretchen Lowe: Lemmer will continue progressive leadership in 48th District

Dear Editor: I'm voting for Lindsay Lemmer for state Assembly. I am a longtime resident of the district. In each election I look at the candidates carefully on the ballot. Lindsay Lemmer has been responsive to my questions and has published district news to keep residents informed. She isn't afraid to stand up for fairness, supporting workers and protecting the right to vote. Lindsay Lemmer works hard to make Madison a better place to live. We have been fortunate to have Rep. Melissa Sargent as our 48th District representative. I feel Lindsay will continue that strong, effective, progressive leadership.

Gretchen Lowe

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics