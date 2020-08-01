Gretchen Lowe: Lemmer will continue progressive leadership in 48th District

Dear Editor: I'm voting for Lindsay Lemmer for state Assembly. I am a longtime resident of the district. In each election I look at the candidates carefully on the ballot. Lindsay Lemmer has been responsive to my questions and has published district news to keep residents informed. She isn't afraid to stand up for fairness, supporting workers and protecting the right to vote. Lindsay Lemmer works hard to make Madison a better place to live. We have been fortunate to have Rep. Melissa Sargent as our 48th District representative. I feel Lindsay will continue that strong, effective, progressive leadership.
Gretchen Lowe
Madison
