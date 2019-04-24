Dear Editor: Congratulations to Lynn Danielson on her retirement. Four years ago, I was inspired to compose an article, based on my professional experience, in which I proposed an explanation for human conflict. The first draft reached Lynn’s hands and she devoted much time and careful thought in helping me shape it into an article worthy of The Capital Times. She did the same for four subsequent articles. It was always a pleasure to work with her and I deeply appreciate her help. I hope her successor will be able to match her professionalism the next time a rant crystallizes in my brain.
Lynn, many thanks and best wishes for the future.
Gregory Schmidt
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.