Dear Editor: On June 17, 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court issued the latest in its series of decisions which protect the right to discrimination on the basis of religious principles. Here is my response:
1. "A systematized collection of hatreds and prejudices" is not the definition of religion.
2. Belonging to a group of people who share your hatreds and prejudices does not give you legal justification to harm others through the expression of those hatreds and prejudices.
3. In the United States, only Evangelical Christians bring legal cases in which they claim that their religious freedom is threatened by the enforcement of anti-discrimination laws.
4. Christianity, in all of its many forms, is based on the teachings of Jesus Christ. The single, massive, unshakable foundation of those teachings is "love your neighbor as yourself." For those who most loudly proclaim their Christian beliefs to seek legal cover for discrimination against their neighbors is the ultimate hypocrisy.
Gregory Schmidt
Madison
