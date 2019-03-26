Dear Editor: I knew Tom Clauder when he patrolled our streets as a Fitchburg police officer. I knew him when he was our mayor and made Fitchburg a better place to live. I have seen him make good decisions in the last two years as our alderman for District 4. Please re-elect Tom Clauder for another term on the City Council. He will represent us well, just as he has in the past and will be a voice for his constituents.
Vote Tom Clauder for District 4, Seat 7 on April @.
Gregory N. Curless
Fitchburg
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.