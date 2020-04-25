Gregory M. Farnham: More than COVID-19, I fear erosion of our individual rights

Dear Editor: I choose to push back against Gov. Evers' closure of Wisconsin state parks. This makes no sense and strikes me as further unwarranted and unnecessary government overreach.

Saturday afternoon I drove STH-67 in the southern Kettle Moraine State Forest past a small drive I have used to access the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. The graveled area can hold 10, perhaps 12, cars. What in the world is Evers thinking? We can shop for groceries in Walmart but we can't hike in the state forest! And what do litter and vandalism have to do with the virus?

Fixated on COVID-19 illness numbers, Evers seems to view the situation through the lens of a periscope, neglecting all that is occurring beyond his limited field of view.

His action reminds me of a petulant school teacher punishing the class because of the disruptive behavior of one student.

I don't fear the virus as much as I fear the enormous financial costs to our economy and our citizens and the continual erosion of our individual freedom, rights and responsibilities.

Gregory M. Farnham

Delafield

