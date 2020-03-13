Gregory Gelembiuk: Misconceptions don't help racial disparity discussions

Dear Editor: I appreciated the article “None of this has changed,” but it inadvertently propagates a misconception that contributes to the problem under discussion. Madison Police Chief Wahl is quoted as saying "our crime rate has been consistent; that hasn’t gone down." That's incorrect — though there’s year to year fluctuation in the rates of particular categories of crime, the total crime rate has been continually declining in Madison, just as across most of the U.S. The total crime rate per thousand for Madison, from the FBI Uniform Crime Report, was 40.1 in 2003, 39.6 in 2008, 35.5 in 2013, and 30.0 in 2018. The only such data for 2019 is from January through June, and shows a 4.5% drop relative to the same period in 2018. Misconceptions about crime rates contribute to ongoing expansion of policing in Madison, at the expense of social programs. Moreover, it has been well established by many studies, examining cities across the U.S. and Canada, that fear of crime and police force size disproportionately increase, in a manner unrelated to crime rates, in cities undergoing diversification, as is occurring in Madison. And in essentially every city in which a proper study has been performed, it's been found that bias, and not just socioeconomics, is an important contributor to racial disparities in rates of police arrests, citations, and stops. One of the MPD Policy & Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee report recommendations is that a proper statistical study should be performed in Madison, to ascertain whether that’s happening here.
Gregory Gelembiuk
Madison
