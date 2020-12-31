Gregory Gelembiuk: Batista is head and shoulders above other MPD chief finalists

Dear Editor: News reports indicate overwhelming support for selection of Ramon Batista as Madison police chief. I concur — he’s head and shoulders above other finalists. He is kind, culturally competent, has a genuine moral compass, has courage to make needed changes, has written a book advocating that police should “Do No Harm,” is strong on accountability, and believes in public health approaches to public safety that many have sought. I think of all candidates, he has the greatest capacity to bring this community together and satisfy everyone’s needs, much as former MPD Chief David Couper did.
One priority for many is how a chief would address crime. There was a 19% decline in total crime rate over the three years when Batista was Mesa chief. He advocates practices that are highly effective at reducing crime rates, including extensive use of problem-oriented policing and use of community violence interrupters. Many people are concerned about gun violence, especially with the upswing in gun violence that’s been occurring nationwide during the pandemic. But this surge in gun violence has been reduced or prevented where violence interrupter programs like Cure Violence have been operating.
Batista is the only finalist who really advocates the need to change police culture. A retired MPD cop who supports selection of Batista noted to me "culture eats policy for breakfast" — that policy change is ignored if police culture is in opposition; that culture change is required for there to be any real movement toward full community trust and legitimacy.
Gregory Gelembiuk
Madison
