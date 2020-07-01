 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gregory Berkseth: Trump's cure for COVID-19

Gregory Berkseth: Trump's cure for COVID-19

Dear Editor: President Trump has a cure for COVID-19. It doesn’t involve hydroxychloroquin, disinfectants, and/or light. It doesn’t depend on hand washing, social distancing, or wearing cloth masks in public. It’s easier. Simply quit testing and it goes away.

*Disclaimer: Your results may vary.

Gregory Berkseth

McFarland

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics