Gregory Berkseth: Trump's cure for COVID-19

Dear Editor: President Trump has a cure for COVID-19. It doesn’t involve hydroxychloroquin, disinfectants, and/or light. It doesn’t depend on hand washing, social distancing, or wearing cloth masks in public. It’s easier. Simply quit testing and it goes away.
*Disclaimer: Your results may vary.
Gregory Berkseth
McFarland
