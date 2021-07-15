Gregg Voss: Electric school buses are good, but propane is way cheaper

Dear Editor: We agree with writer Megan Severson ("Want to make it safer for our kids? Buy electric school buses") that the time has come to address student health by taking as many dirty diesel buses off Wisconsin roads as possible. While electric buses are one solution, there is another technology capable of reducing emissions and cost for state school districts and their surrounding communities: propane.
Propane buses are here now. There are more than 22,000 propane school buses in over 1,000 districts in the United States — including more than 1,000 in Wisconsin in over 40 districts. And they are proven clean. According to a West Virginia University study released in 2019, propane school buses reduce nitrogen oxides by at least 94%. In real-world applications of stop-and-go bus driving, the study showed diesel emissions are 34 times higher than propane.
It’s important to note that a propane school bus costs three to four times less than an electric school bus. The simple math means Wisconsinites could achieve three to four times the removal of older, dirtier diesel buses. According to the World LP Gas Association’s 2018 report, “The Role of LPG in Shaping The Energy Transition,” if all the nation’s diesel school buses were converted to clean-operating propane, U.S. school districts could hire more than 23,000 teachers with the fuel and maintenance savings.
That’s confirmed by Necedah School District superintendent Tanya Kotlowski. Her district operates five propane school buses.
“Our district spends a lot of the transportation budget for fuel and maintenance for its diesel buses,” Kotlowski says. “With propane buses, the fuel and maintenance savings can go right back to the most important work we do — educating and supporting our students."
Gregg Voss
On behalf of the Wisconsin Propane Gas Association
