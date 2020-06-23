Gregg Calpino: SmithGroup remains committed to confronting systemic racism

Dear Editor: On June 10, The Cap Times published an article (“Hip-Hop Architect Michael Ford leaves firm, hopes to help diversify profession”) that includes an inaccuracy which needs to be clarified. It implies that SmithGroup was “working on a concept of ‘civic buildings’ for a county in Wisconsin that included youth and adult holding facilities.” This statement is not true and unfairly paints a negative picture of SmithGroup and our client.
SmithGroup was hired for this project to develop a master plan for the county’s job center and civic center campuses. The project is centered around the county’s desire to expand resources for social services, including those that support veterans, children, the disabled and the elderly, as well as workforce development.
The project scope includes an assessment of current facilities to better understand how they provide a wide range of the county’s services. While there is an existing public safety facility for the county sheriff’s department on the civic campus, SmithGroup’s work in this area is limited to understanding the overall inventory of spaces on campus and nothing more. The outcome of this project is anticipated to include recommendations for the development of a new social services facility and renovations of administrative spaces around the civic campus to support the county’s residents. It will not include youth and adult holding facilities.
The current discussions of racial injustice are critically important for all of us, especially when you consider the architecture industry’s poor track record in this area. In clarifying SmithGroup’s role on these projects and the fact that we don’t design projects related to mass incarceration, we are in no way abdicating our responsibility as a firm and as a profession to confront and oppose systemic racism in the U.S. We must do a better job practicing and advocating for design justice.
Gregg Calpino
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!