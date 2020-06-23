Gregg Calpino: SmithGroup remains committed to confronting systemic racism

Dear Editor: On June 10, The Cap Times published an article (“Hip-Hop Architect Michael Ford leaves firm, hopes to help diversify profession”) that includes an inaccuracy which needs to be clarified. It implies that SmithGroup was “working on a concept of ‘civic buildings’ for a county in Wisconsin that included youth and adult holding facilities.” This statement is not true and unfairly paints a negative picture of SmithGroup and our client.

SmithGroup was hired for this project to develop a master plan for the county’s job center and civic center campuses. The project is centered around the county’s desire to expand resources for social services, including those that support veterans, children, the disabled and the elderly, as well as workforce development.