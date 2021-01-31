Greg Steiner: Why build new statues on state Capitol grounds?

Dear Editor: I think a statue of Vel Phillips is a fine idea. However when the governor and lieutenant governor can’t protect state property or private property from vandals, looters and common thugs, the obvious question is why entrust our leaders to build and protect a new statue of Vel Phillips? They have shown a total lack of concern for taxpayer properties and are incapable of even acknowledging their incompetence.
The vandals, looters and thugs are another issue. These fools don’t even know, nor care about that which they destroy. The history that Col. Hans Christian Heg an abolitionist and Forward represent falls on ignorant heads. Will the ignorant fools pay for their destruction? Will they be held accountable? Hardly.
My point, why waste $241,000 on a statue that stands no chance of surviving in Madison? Flush the money down the toilet and be done.
A lesson should be drawn from this summer's riots. When no leadership exists to stop mindless destruction, then turn the Capital grounds into a grass yard. Do not replace statues nor improve the grounds. When fools own the streets, why waste resources to honor heroes or great citizens? Rather spray paint graffiti on existing bases of Col. Heg's base and Forward's base explaining the total lack of law and order in the summer of 2020 that resulted in the destruction of said statues. Further explain that outstanding citizens such as Vel Phillips should be honored, but the Capitol grounds of Wisconsin are unfit for such an honor. If taxpayers are to pay for statues, shouldn’t they reasonably expect the governor and lieutenant governor to protect them? Hardly.
Greg Steiner
Mount Horeb
