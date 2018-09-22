Dear Editor: I agree with most of Marlin Schneider's commentary. However, the shame he overlooks belongs to Democrats who refused to see or admit the disgusting President Clinton. This pig should have been impeached by both houses and sent home in shame. The fact that never happened has played out. The result is what occupies the White House today. Trump would never be president today if Clinton would have been impeached for his disgusting behavior. When we as a nation lower our standards to a level to allow a Bill Clinton to represent us, then the outcome is predictable. Unfortunately, Trump is the result. Can we as a nation sink any lower?
Greg Steiner
Mount Horeb
