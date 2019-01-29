I owned Section 8 housing and conventional units. I saw the outcome of letting folks party all night, disrupting and disrespecting their neighbors' privacy and sleep.
In the Section 8 housing, most folks were good, hardworking folks who needed some help. They respected themselves, the building and their neighbors. The 15 percent respected nobody or anything. They partied like rock stars until evicted. They always had money for cable TV, beer, pot and cigarettes, and just couldn’t find or keep a job. They seldom had money for rent and their kids were following in their footsteps.
Perhaps op/ed writer Conner Wild should have some standards for the formerly homeless folks. Teach them how to treat others with respect, by being quiet, go to bed at 10 p.m., get a job, contribute to society and be a good neighbor. If you must party, go to State Street with the other adolescents.
Did you ever consider that the party animals on Tree Lane undermine the peace of the building? Prevent the parents from getting a good night's rest and going to work at 8 a.m., and prevent the children from studying and going to school refreshed and ready to learn? Did you ever think of that?
The local neighbors around Tree Lane, who paid the taxes to build the housing, should also be considered. Why should they be terrorized by disruptive, dangerous, hedonistic behaviors? Why should their children be subject to this base behavior?
This isn’t about class envy or racism, this is about being a decent human being. This is about breaking the cycle of poverty because the formerly homeless kid can get an education and take advantage of that education. This about formerly homeless adults finding and holding a job and advancing, because they can get up refreshed at 7 a.m. to prepare for work.
By the way, taking a six-pack of IPA over to socialize — great idea. Except you started a party for the local recovering alcoholics. Maybe take some soft drinks and talk about filling out resumes.
Perhaps those formerly homeless who don’t get it should find a different place to live.
Greg Steiner
Mount Horeb
