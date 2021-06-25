Greg Steiner: Thanks for nothing, MTI

It is so nice that Madison Teachers Inc. gave the school district permission to open in-person school in the fall. The union is so benevolent and kind. Why does MMSD need any administration when, in fact, the union runs the school district?
The School Board is a rubber stamp and jumps as high as the union tells them to jump.
Unfortunately, the unions only represent the interests of teachers and other union members. If you pay union dues, you get representation. If you don’t pay union dues, you get no union representation or support. The students are on the outside looking in. Who represents the students? Since the union runs the schools, the students don’t fare so well in the pecking order. The students get whatever is left over, and that includes an education.
Oh, I almost forgot the taxpayers, the chumps who pay for the whole fiasco. The property taxpayers have no role in the process — just pay exorbitant taxes and shut up. The union will do what is best for the union and don’t worry.
Thanks teachers union for allowing Madison students to go back to school, and please raise property taxes and cry about something. Oh, and if you don’t mind, please allow teachers to teach the students something in person. Finally, please raise union dues on teachers, just to keep the union administration jobs and abundant benefits in place for the union leaders. They do so much for themselves, they deserve a raise.
Greg Steiner
Mount Horeb
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.