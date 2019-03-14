Dear Editor: It is appropriate that when Fabu mistakenly identified Chief Oshkosh as half black, she apologized for the error. She found facts to substantiate that he was of Menomonie native blood.
The allegations of criminal assault against Rob Mueller-Owen are a different story. Unless Fabu has direct knowledge of this incident, she is way out of bounds in assuming she knows what happened. The fact that the DA Ismael Ozanne found insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Mueller-Owen speaks volumes. When the public has access to the facts about this incident, then informed opinions can prevail. Until then, Mr. Muller-Owen is presumed innocent.
A most unfortunate incident occurred at Whitehorse Middle School, to be sure. To publicly condemn a school employee is extreme to say the least. The man deserves his day in court. I hope cool heads prevail in our community and let the facts fall where they may, before we rush to judgement.
Greg Steiner
Mount Horeb
