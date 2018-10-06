Dear Editor: How can Dane County Executive Joe Parisi be taken seriously? He proposes spending $18 million on flood control and makes no mention of controlling lake levels. Even Mayor Paul Soglin can see the folly in such a proposal.
A parallel example involves a homeowner with a foot of water in his basement. His solution is to spend thousands of dollars on landscaping, only to find the water remains in his basement. The homeowner refuses to acknowledge that his submersible pump is shut off and refuses to turn it on because of the cost of electricity to run it. The cost to turn on the pump would be $100 and would solve the problem.
Why should we take Parisi seriously? The most obvious solution to Dane County’s flood issue is reduce the lake levels. Anything short of this is an irresponsible waste of money and resources. Come on, Joe, wake up, do what needs to one done, draw down the lake levels to DNR-recommended levels. Protect the taxpayers' limited resources and solve the flood water issue with common sense.
Greg Steiner
Mount Horeb
