Dear Editor: Lt. Gov. Barnes has been truthful, but he has also been very dishonest. Pinocchio Barnes has a problem with telling one true story. How do you think his campaign manager got the wrong idea about Barnes having a degree? Who would you ask for such mundane information? Oh, your boss perhaps?
I like Barnes’s excuse, he is only, literally, a sheet of paper away from his degree. Very reassuring, when you are on the operating table, awaiting surgery and the doc says, "Oh I am only one sheet of paper away from being a doctor."
Our whole society is based upon one sheet of paper. Every degree, every occupation, every morsel of integrity is based on one sheet of paper. It’s called a degree — it’s evidence of accomplishment, completion and credibility.
Lt Gov. Barnes, you sadly misrepresent yourself and your office. You lied to everyone who voted for you and trusted you. You are a fraud. Unfortunately you are also above paying parking tickets and property taxes, until you're forced into a corner. Tax bills and tickets are just pieces of paper also, but in a small, but important way, they hold our civilization together. One small, seemingly insignificant piece of paper has great importance.
You don’t get it Mr. Barnes and to make matters worse you take the governor for a fool. You take every citizen in the state for a fool. You earned your reputation as B.S. Barnes. That doesn’t mean bachelor of science either.
Greg Steiner
Mount Horeb
