Dear Editor: We’ve heard a great number of complaints from progressives in Wisconsin and Dane County about the state electoral district gerrymandering done by the GOP after the 2010 census. Well, the progressives in Dane County did the same thing at the same time with Dane County supervisor districts. The result was that the number of conservatives on the Dane County Board was drastically reduced in the 2012 election. A leader of the Dane County progressives was quoted in the papers at that time as boasting that the conservatives in Dane County had been "crushed." There has not been one complaint from progressives about the gerrymandering carried out in Dane County. So are the complaints about the GOP gerrymandering the state legislative districts hypocritical or not? You decide.
Greg Smith
McFarland
