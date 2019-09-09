Dear Editor: American has a lot to be proud of, both early on and later. While the slave colonies' assistance was necessary to defeat the mighty British army in the Revolution, that did not mean the rest of the country was OK with slavery. For example, the U.S. Congress passed the Northwest Ordinance of 1787, which laid down the rules for the settlement of land in Ohio and ultimately, among other states, Wisconsin (Northwest Territory). Article VI of the Ordinance stated: "There shall be neither slavery nor involuntary servitude in the said territory." In 1802, the Ohio state constitutional convention was held in Chillicothe, Ohio. In an election held in the Ohio territory to select delegates to that state constitutional convention, Christopher Malbone cast his ballot for the election of anti-slavery delegates. It was the first vote cast by a free black person in the Northwest Territories. Once again, the state constitution ultimately barred slavery in Ohio, notwithstanding southern efforts to make slavery legal in Ohio.
While America, like all entities operated by human beings, has sometimes done awful things, let us not forget that she has also more often led the way out of humanity's darkness. There is definitely hope for the future.
Greg Smith
McFarland
