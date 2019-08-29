Dear Editor: The chief of police in Beloit is worried about folks driving back to Wisconsin after buying weed in Illinois in 2020? The state where children can drink alcohol as long as they are with their parents has a few other things to worry about. Just my two cents.
Greg Rourke
Yorkville, Illinois
