Dear Editor: Regarding Joel McNally's Aug. 24 column: You need to do a little fact checking. I can still buy a machine gun today as long as I pay the $200 tax. In 1986 they banned the manufacture of new machine guns for civilians.
Greg Edwards
Bonney Lake, Washington
