Graydon Giesfeldt: Trump and GOP are trying to deny our rights to vote

Dear Editor: Let’s go back to 2016. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 3 million, but lost the election by 77,000 votes in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Did she file lawsuits and recounts? No. She called up Trump and conceded.
This year Joe Biden won by 6 million nationwide and several hundred thousand in those three states. And look what we’ve gotten from the Trump camp. They are now trying to get the courts to do what they couldn’t. They claim it’s all about over fraud. Where were they four years ago? Where were they after the August primary? Where were they before Nov 3? It’s simple. They expected to win. When they won in ‘16 everything was OK. But now they lost and suddenly there’s all sorts of fraud.
We’ve had the same election laws for years. We’ve followed them for years. I did when I filed for an absentee ballot for this election. And now some disgruntled Republicans are asking a court to void out my vote. Perhaps we need a $1 billion class action lawsuit filed against Trump, his campaign, the RNC and the outfit that filed the suit last week here in Wisconsin for conspiracy to deny me, and the others who absentee voted, our constitutional rights to voting.
Graydon Giesfeldt
Cottage Grove
