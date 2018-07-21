Dear Editor: As a volunteer with the Sierra Club, I was quite moved by Carl Lindner's op-ed “For health’s sake, MGE should speed transition from coal.” Lindner was quick to dispel the upsetting misconception that MGE is an environmentally conscious corporation! While passing the MGE headquarters near Willy Street, a proud display of solar panels gaze down from the roof, but these panels are a literal facade. MGE may boast about cutting down on coal and implementing renewable energy, but in actuality their actions are negligible; an influential plan for coal-reduction is nonexistent. As Lindner pointed out, coal is responsible for two-thirds of MGE’s energy production.
If MGE is unwilling to decrease its contributions to climate change, it should at least consider the local consequences of this coal! In nearby Oak Creek, over which an MGE-co-owned power plant looms, hazardous coal dust has infiltrated the town. This is a repeat occurrence, with the dust penetrating homes and playgrounds, showing there is really no escape from it.
Having just graduated from high school, I am lucky to still be very young. I fear that I will have to witness the brunt of climate change in my future, but this doesn’t have to be the case! We still have time to turn things around. I urge you to stand up to MGE with me, or at the very least to be aware of their manipulations.
Grace Upham
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.