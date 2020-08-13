Gordon I. Herz: Those who oppose mask orders are complicit in Wisconsinites' deaths

Dear Editor: Dr. Bisgrove's column was posted Aug. 6. She wrote, among much else that matters, "As of this writing, more than 900 in the state already have (died)."
I am writing this at 4 p.m. Aug. 9. Three days later. As of this writing, 998 Wisconsinites have died. 98 more. Eleven percent more. If I wait another 24 hours to write this, likely 1,000 or more Wisconsin citizens will have died.
Wake up, Wisconsin. Mask up! It matters to everything else, including keeping yourself and people you love alive. Wake up, legislators! If you try to overturn a statewide mask order you are simply complicit in killing Wisconsinites. We're watching. When we vote we will vote like our lives depend on it.
Gordon I. Herz
Madison
