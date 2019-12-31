Glory Adams: Republicans' lack of respect for attorney general is clear

Dear Editor: The lack of respect shown by Wisconsin Republican representatives and senators in Madison for the elected attorney general is clear to see. There have been repeated refusals by Republican state leaders to allow Kaul to represent the state of Wisconsin in court cases. Because there is an attorney general it is outrageous that taxpayer monies are taken to employ their own private attorneys. If Republicans or anyone else wishes to convey their own opinions in a court case it behooves them to hire legal help with their own money. Taxpayer money is needed for so many reasons, not the least of which is to keep people from having to live in the cold during winter.
Glory Adams
Eau Claire
