Gloria Reyes: Vote 'yes' for our students

Dear Editor: As you cast your ballot this November, you will find two Madison School District referendum questions in the lower right corner of that ballot. I ask our community to vote yes on both.
I am who I am today because of Madison public schools and this community which invested in me and believed in my potential against all odds. The people of Madison, with their time, their energy, and the necessary investment of resources, provided a strong public school system, where someone like me — who struggled with poverty, homelessness and trauma — could succeed.
Madison has many residents like me: graduates of our Madison Public Schools who are working professionals and have benefited from our strong public school system. And there are the up-and-coming generations of scholars who are Madison’s future.
These two referendum questions ask you to continue to invest in the many students who are struggling and to provide them the opportunities to reach their highest level of achievement.
This is a challenging time for our community and a difficult ask of our taxpayers. As someone who bought my own home, and as a single mom, the fiscal impact of the referendums is real to me.
But, I can’t turn my back on Madison’s public school system. And I hope you can’t either. The foundation of a resilient and thriving city are strong public schools that help prepare our students to make a positive difference in our city’s future.
Please vote yes to invest in our children’s futures, to provide a school learning environment that our children deserve, and to support equity strategies that positively impact our most vulnerable students. It’s an investment that I know, firsthand, will return dividends in the years to come.
Gloria Reyes
Madison
