Gloria Reyes: Sheri Carter is a strong leader who deserves reelection

Dear Editor: Sheri Carter has demonstrated significant leadership as alder. We observed her leadership through critical moments and crisis impacting our city. She brings common sense, a balanced perspective and experience to the council at a time when we need it most. She is a steadfast leader who has accomplished a lot during her term as alder.
She led the renovation of Penn Park, supported the new community Bridge Lake Point Waunona Neighborhood Center and the Madison College Goodman South Madison Campus. She created the Equity Business Initiative, while also supported the Urban League of Greater Madison Black Business Hub, the Center for Black Excellence and Culture Center, Luna's Grocery on both the Allied Drive area and the future South Park Street location. Ald. Carter served as co-chair for the successful Vote Yes 2 Invest 2020 referendums, which included the building of a new school on the south side.
Council President Carter brings people together to solve complex issues in our community at a time of division in our community. We need more leaders like Sheri Carter in positions that make critical decisions impacting all city of Madison residents.
Gloria Reyes
Madison
