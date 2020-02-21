Glenn Stone: Why trust Democrats with government after Iowa caucus fiasco?

Dear Editor: Can anyone tell me why we the people would want the Democratic Party to be in charge of our health care or anything else, when they couldn't even get the Iowa caucus right? Careful what you wish for! You just might get it! The U S. government has never given anything back to me that hadn't already belonged to me in the first place! So think hard before you give up your right to make your own choices in life!
Glenn Stone
Grand Marsh
