Dear Editor: Lisa Speckhard Pasque’s recent piece on health care affordability (May 3, “Local Voices Network: Madison residents concerned about health care affordability, accessibility”) omitted a key legislative threat to affordable health care: the health insurance tax.
As a senior who depends on Medicare Advantage for affordable health care, I am appalled by the lack of congressional action on the health insurance tax (HIT).
The HIT is nothing short of an attack on seniors. It would raise annual costs for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries by as much as $241 annually per person, imposing a huge burden for those living on fixed incomes. The HIT would put a strain on our ability to afford coverage and would reduce our care options.
Key legislation before Congress (H.R. 1398 and S. 172) would stop the HIT and protect seniors, but Congress has shown no urgency to pass these bills. Even more so, Wisconsin Sens. Baldwin and Johnson and Rep. Kind have failed to sign on as co-sponsors.
Senior health isn’t a game — and the HIT is a multi-billion-dollar tax on health insurance premiums that will go into effect in 2020 unless Congress acts soon. It’s time for congressional action to stop the HIT and protect our care.
Sincerely,
Glenn Steinbach
Dunn
