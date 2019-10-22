Dear Editor: The Madison School District's racially insensitive decision to fire a longtime employee who was interceding with an out-of-control high school student was wrong on many levels. Giving that disruptive student bragging rights to claim that he had gotten Mr. Anderson fired is about as corrosive as it gets to the atmosphere of the school. Even worse, in what other job would working conditions allow for staff to be racially taunted and physically manhandled on a regular basis? The school district claims to be searching for more minority employees. Good luck with that if this is how it treats the ones it already has.
Glenn Schmidt
Sun Prairie
