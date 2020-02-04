Ginny Marschman: Johnson, Trump must work to end violence in Nigeria

Dear Editor: Today, many of us will say a quiet prayer before a meal, before bed, or to prepare before a big meeting. In the country we live in we can do all these things openly without fear of death or injury. Many others around the world are unable to practice their Christian beliefs so freely as we do. Many countries are seeing a rise in Christian persecution, and one country in particular is becoming one of the most dangerous — Nigeria.
More than 6,000 people have been killed in Nigeria since 2011. Terrorist group Boko Haram and radicalized Fulani militants have rattled Nigeria over the last decade, attacking Christians on the side of roads and raiding established Christian villages. In recent years, Fulani militants have spread fear across the country, torching more than 1,000 churches and killing more than 6,000 individuals.
According to the 2019 Global Terrorism Index, attacks on Christians by radicalized Fulani militants accounted for a majority of Nigeria’s 2,040 terrorist fatalities in 2018. Since 2015, the Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust (HART) estimates that over 6,000 Christians have been killed in Nigeria and as many as 12,000 more have been displaced from their homes. Last July, the Jubilee Campaign, an international human rights organization, stated in a report that “the standard of genocide has now been reached” in Nigeria.
As a country committed to fighting terrorism and spreading religious freedoms, our government, Sen. Ron Johnson and President Trump, must do everything they can to end this violence in Nigeria.
Ginny Marschman
Brookfield
